Amazigh and Tuareg people in Libya propose solution to country’s crisis

09/01/2022 The Libya Observer

The Supreme Council of Libyan Amazigh and Social Council of Libyan Tuareg proposed a political initiative to resolve the country’s crisis, suggesting in a joint statement on Saturday forming a committee of presidential candidates to devise a constitutional basis for elections and establishing a crisis government and unifying state institutions.

The statement proposed forming the committee of presidential candidates while keeping them in the presidential race, adding that their initiative aimed to dissolve all current bodies: House of Representatives, High Council of State, Constitution Drafting Assembly, and Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

