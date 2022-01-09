Sudan thwarts ammunition smuggling operation near Libyan border

Monday , 10 January 2022
09/01/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) thwarted Sunday an attempt to smuggle quantities of ammunition on the border with Libya, which was on its way to Sudan, including about 3,638 rounds of machine guns and 357 DShK ammunition.

Sudan News Agency reported that the RSF arrested two people suspected of involvement in the smuggling activities between the two countries.

This came after receiving information about the smuggling attempt in the Saif Al-Barli area on the border triangle, the officer in the Sudanese army, Othman Abkar, confirmed to the news agency.

