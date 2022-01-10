Roadmap Committee calls for a timetable for elections according to a constitutional basis

Tuesday , 11 January 2022
10/01/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Roadmap Committee formed by the House of Representatives (HoR) has discussed with the Chairman of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Imad Al-Sayeh, the reasons for the suspension of the referendum process previously and ways to implement the draft constitution.

The two sides agreed to set a timetable for the electoral process according to a referendum on constitutional basis.

For his part, Al-Sayeh stressed the importance of laws to complete and implement the referendum process, clarifying technical matters that contribute to completing this stage.

