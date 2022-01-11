Dbeibah orders immediate opening of closed oilfields

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has ordered the immediate opening of the Sharara, El-Feel, al-Wafa, and Hamada fields, which were closed by a group affiliated with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) last month.

A statement by the PM media office said that Dbeibah met on Monday with officials from the southwestern branch of the PFG who briefed him on the difficulties hindering their work.

In return, the PM ordered the formation of a committee to follow up on their demands, according to the statement.

Upon these developments, the Akakus Oil Company announced the resumption of production operations from the Sharara oil field southwest of the country. It confirmed that crude is now pumping to the Zawia oil refinery tanks, after opening the valve of the Hamada station.

The company praised all efforts that contributed to opening the crude transmission line linking the field to the export port in the north, as well as workers at the Sharara field for their role in restarting and resuming production operations.

On December 20, 2021, the National Oil Corporation declared force majeure after a cluster of PFG members shut down several oil fields southwest of the country, causing the loss of more than 300,000 barrels per day.