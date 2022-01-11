Wednesday , 12 January 2022
Home / Normal / Libyan Ministry of Justice: Belgium is putting pressure on Libya to seize part of its frozen assets

Libyan Ministry of Justice: Belgium is putting pressure on Libya to seize part of its frozen assets

11/01/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Deputy Minister of Justice and a member of the committee to follow up on judgments against Libyan frozen assets, Naziha Ashour, said that a Belgian court had issued a decision to arrest the head of the Libyan Investment Authority.

Ashour added that the decision was used as a tool for putting pressure on Libya to pay 47 million euros, a judgment was issued by the Belgian court in favor of a Belgian institution against the Ministry of Agriculture.

She also explained that this case is a civil lawsuit and that the Libyan Investment Authority is not a party to it, saying that this decision took a political rather than a legal direction.

Budget and FinanceInternational Relations and Cooperation
Executive AuthoritiesMinistry of JusticeStates
All

Check Also

How Libya’s Fragile Unity Is Being Tested by Election

Libya’s decision to postpone a landmark presidential vote has damaged efforts to rebuild a nation …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved