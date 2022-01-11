Libya’s deputy PM invites Turkey’s envoy to visit east

Libya’s Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Qatrani invited Turkey’s ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yılmaz, to visit the African country’s east.

According to a statement by the Libyan government, Yılmaz underlined the importance of reactivating diplomatic and consular representations in the eastern city of Benghazi and called for the resumption of commercial activities between Turkey and seaports and airports in eastern Libya.

The Turkish diplomat also reiterated that Turkey advocates for a political process in Libya that takes into account all parties.

Yılmaz said Ankara had previously invited members of the Libyan House of Representatives to discuss bilateral relations and possible solutions to the Libyan crisis.

In 2014, Turkey closed its consulate in Benghazi following an offensive by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar to take Libya under his control, but he failed to do so and retreated to eastern Libya.

Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey’s aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Haftar’s forces.