Libya’s Foreign Ministry calls for lifting European ban on Libyan civil aviation

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Keti, has stressed the importance of political weight and support, including technical support, to accelerate the procedures of lifting the European ban imposed on Libyan civil aviation.

This came during his meeting with the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mustafa Ammar, during which Ammar referred to the efforts made in communicating with international airlines to re-run flights to Libyan airports, in addition to launching staff training programs.

The two sides agreed to conduct visits to Greece and a number of European countries to inform the aviation officials in those countries of the measures taken to provide the security and logistical appropriate environment at Libyan airports to receive international flights.