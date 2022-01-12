How Libya’s Fragile Unity Is Being Tested by Election

Wednesday , 12 January 2022
12/01/2022 The Washington PostMirette Magdy Opinion and Analysis

Libya’s decision to postpone a landmark presidential vote has damaged efforts to rebuild a nation riven by conflict since the overthrow of strongman Moammar Al Qaddafi a decade ago. Foreign powers that waged a proxy war there still appear to support a transition to democracy. But the delay has weakened the authority of the interim government and left Libyans wondering if their country will slip back into violence, potentially disrupting vital oil exports and choking the economy.

