Libya bank employees detained for 600,000 euro embezzlement

Libya’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday ordered the detention of six employees of the Jumhouria Bank on charges of embezzling 600,000 euros (US$682,000) and replacing the money with counterfeit notes.

The Public Prosecution Office conducted investigations into the bank’s branch in Zuwara in western Libya, the country’s attorney general office said in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

The branch manager, his assistant, the head of the treasury, and three other employees are accused of stealing 600,000 euros and replacing the funds with fake notes, the attorney general’s office said.

It was not clear how long they would be kept in custody before being put on trial.

