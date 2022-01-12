We are not in Libya to support one party at the expense of another, Chadian Front for Change and Accord says

Thursday , 13 January 2022
12/01/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The spokesman for the Chadian Front for Change and Accord, Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, has expressed his regret that elections were not held in Libya, where there are many Chadian fighters, saying it is “unfortunate”.

In an interview with the Italian Nova Agency, Tapol added that they realize the necessity of returning to Libya, saying “In the past, we were in Libya to fight ISIS, but today we know that we must go back”, stressing that their presence in Libya is not to support any party over another.

