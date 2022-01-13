Libyan Prime Minister denies meeting Israelis in Jordan

Libya’s interim Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, denied reports, Wednesday, of meeting Israeli officials in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

“That didn’t happen and won’t happen in the future, our stance is firm and clear on the Palestinian cause,” according to a Libyan government statement and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

The statement follows Saudi-run Alarabiya Alhadath TV claims, earlier Wednesday, that Dbeibeh met the Israeli intelligence (Mossad) chief in Amman to discuss normalising relations. The report did not specify a date of the meeting.

Six of 22 Arab countries – Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan – maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.