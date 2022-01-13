PC follows up on the activation of National Security Council

The Presidential Council (PC) and Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) discussed, in a meeting Wednesday, the activation of the National Security Council.

The PC media office said the Council would contribute to discussing sovereign and vital files.

During the session, the attendants reviewed the government’s plan for 2022 and the priority projects that need to be implemented, including electricity, roads, and infrastructure.

The security issue in Tripoli and ways to address it was also discussed.