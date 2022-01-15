Three illegal immigrants died in Maya detention center

The Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW) has reported the death of three illegal immigrants of Moroccan nationality in an immigration detention center in the Maya region, west of Tripoli.

The LCW said in a statement that one of the immigrants died under torture at the beginning of this month, while the other died after his health deteriorated due to the lack of health care, giving no further details about the cause of death of the third immigrant.

The organization held the Presidential Council legally responsible for what it described as repeated violations against immigrants, calling on the Public Prosecutor’s Office to open an immediate investigation into the incident and protect the immigrants in the detention center.