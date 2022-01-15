Washington: ‘We support free and inclusive elections in Libya’

Washington announced on Friday its strong support for free, fair and inclusive elections in Libya, as stipulated in the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

This came during a phone call of the US Ambassador to Tripoli Richard Norland with Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council Abdullah Al-Lafi, according to a tweet posted by the Washington embassy.

In mid-November 2020, the first round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum concluded in Tunisia by agreeing on 24 December, 2021, as the date for holding presidential and parliamentary elections. The elections did not take place, however, due to political differences.

The statement disclosed that Norland and Al-Lafi discussed “the next steps in the electoral process” and considered that “these steps depend mainly on the Libyan leaders.”

The US official affirmed that his country: “Strongly supports following a path that can lead to free, fair and inclusive elections within the basic timeframe stipulated in the roadmap of the Political Dialogue Forum.”

Two days before the election date, the Libyan Electoral Commission announced that the elections could not be held due to differences between official institutions on electoral law and the role of the judiciary in the electoral process.

A new date for the elections has not yet been agreed. The commission has proposed to postpone them until 24 January, while the House of Representatives (Parliament) prefers to hold the elections in six months.

Libyans hope that holding parliamentary and presidential elections will help end the armed conflict that has plagued their oil-rich country for years.