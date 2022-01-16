Fifteen HoR members call for the formation of a new technocratic government and an investigation into the current ‘‘corrupt’’ government

Fifteen House of Representatives (HoR) members called Thursday on the HoR to form a new government to replace the current caretaker government led by Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba.

The call came in a signed statement published by the HoR on its official media sites. The signatories called on the HoR to include the choosing of a new government on its agenda for tomorrows session.

They called for the formation of a so called to technocratic government with specific tasks and branded the Aldabaiba government as corrupt. They absolved themselves from responsibility for the corrupt Aldabaiba government especially after the HoR had withdrew its confidence from it last September considering it as a caretaker government.

The 15 HoR members called on the Attorney General to investigate it for alleged crimes and corruption raised by the media which they claimed suffices legally as a communication to the Attorney General.