Libyan HoR suspends session to Tuesday

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) suspended its Monday session to Tuesday after listening to briefing by the Head of the High National Elections Commission, Emad Al-Sayeh, and the Head of Civil Registry, Mohammed Beltamer.

Al-Sayeh said resuming the electoral process in Libya needs from six to eight months, adding that after delaying December 24 vote, there is a need now for reopening voters’ registration because some citizens have tuned 18 and are entitled to voting.

“12 cases of forgery in presidential candidates’ documents had been sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.” Al-Sayeh added.

Meanwhile, Beltamer said the Civil Registry Authority hadn’t received any official letters about forgery at the Authority’s records, adding that “Intliaka” (The Launch) project would verify any given data with the paperwork to avoid fraud, urging the HoR to support the project.