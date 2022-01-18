232 bodies recovered from Tarhuna mass graves in 2021, 109 of which were identified

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons has revealed that 278 bodies were recovered from mass graves and individual graves in the city of Tarhuna during the year of 2021, 109 of which were identified after conducting DNA tests.

The Mashru’ Al-Rabet area came at the top of the sites from which the bodies were recovered, including 129 bodies in 44 different sites inside it, while 54 bodies were recovered from 19 sites in the Mashru’ Al-Zera’ei area, in addition to 35 bodies at the city’s garbage landfill, according to the Authority.