Al-Mishri stresses the need to issue consensual electoral laws by HCS, HoR

The head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khaled Al-Mishri, has stressed the need to advance the constitutional process and issue consensual electoral laws by the HCS and the House of Representatives (HoR) to ensure fair elections.

This came during his meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Libya, Jose Sabadell in Tripoli.

Sabadell stressed the need to intensify dialogues between all actors in Libya for building an effective political roadmap and achieve stability and unity.