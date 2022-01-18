Algerian President sends letter to Egyptian counterpart on situation in Libya

The Algerian Foreign Minister has conveyed a letter from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which the Egyptian Presidency said included many regional issues of common concern.

In his letter, President Tebboune noted the extent of consensus between the leaderships of the two countries, as they see eye to eye on the security situation in Libya.

Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency said that Tebboune stressed the importance of preserving Libya’s unity and sovereignty and unifying its national institutions, especially the military and security organs.

He indicated that the Algerian Foreign Minister discussed with President El Sisi, during their meeting on Monday, ways to enhance the prospects for bilateral relations between Egypt and Algeria.