Italian NGO sues Libya for ‘mistreatment of immigrants’

19/01/2022 The Libya Observer

The Italian non-governmental organization (NGO) Mediterranea Saving Humans has filed a complaint against the Libyan state to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on charges of mistreatment of illegal immigrants.

The complaint is also directed against Italy and Malta on charges of complicity in crimes against humanity, according to the Italian AKI news agency.

In the same context, Italian security sources announced a large operation carried out by the financial police and the Central Investigation Department, against illegal immigration operations in Lecce region.

