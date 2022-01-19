Man arrested for murder of 22 Bangladeshi workers in 2020

The Criminal Investigation Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect accused of murdering 22 Bangladeshi workers after it said investigations led to his conviction for this crime.

In a statement, the department said that its security team, south of Tripoli, in cooperation with the Azizia criminal investigation unit, managed to arrest one of the most dangerous fugitives wanted for serious crimes.

According to the statement, the offender faces nine other crimes, ranging from burglary, murder, closing public institutions and a private bank in the mountain city of Mizda by force of arms, and intimidating and harming employees.

The killing of Bengal workers goes back to May 2020, when the accused detained them in Mizda southwest of Libya and demanded that they pay a ransom, according to a testimony of some survivors, who were transferred after their rescue to the Mizda Hospital.