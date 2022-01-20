American plane lands in Libya’s Benghazi, leaves hour later

Friday , 21 January 2022
20/01/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Flightradar yesterday reported that a US Lockheed C-130H (No. N3867X) aircraft had landed in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi and left an hour later.

The website added that the aircraft belonged to Benghazi’s “Tepper Aviation Company”, noting that it was coming from Malta.

The agency did not provide information about the purpose and mission of the flight, pointing out that Tepper Aviation was known to have links to the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

US planes periodically fly over Libya and off its coasts, the last of which was the flight of an American Lockheed aircraft, which flew off the Libyan coast on 2 January.

