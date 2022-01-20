Attorney General detains head of Social Solidarity Fund and former head of Municipal Guard

Libya’s Attorney General Public has detained the head of the Social Solidarity Fund and the former head of the Municipal Guard.

The head of the Social Solidarity Fund was detained for allegations that he deprived people with disabilities, especially hearing, of the special needs directed to them.

The former head of the Municipal Guard was detained for allegedly committing crimes of deliberately causing serious damage to public funds, collusion with others to achieve illegal benefits, falsifying data and importing firearms.

The re-emergence of the Libyan state and the reimposition of the rule of law?

The arrests continue a trend over the last year by the Attorney General of detaining high profile Libyan officials and sends a message the Libyan state is at least starting to impose to rule of law. It also sends the message that those in power can no longer expect to act with impunity, relying on the split political system and militias to escape any follow up.

The recent spate of announcements of arrests creates the perception at least that the justice system is starting to at least go after some high-profile political figures. Time will tell how far and deep this can continue, but it’s a start.

The Attorney General, Sideeg Al-Sour, was approved in his fulltime role by the House of Representatives back April 2021. This has strengthened his hand and consolidated his legitimacy and mandate to go after corruption.