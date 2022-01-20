HoR Road Map Committee meets CRA in Tripoli to review alleged large National ID Number forgeries

The House of Representatives’ (HoR) Road Map Committee met yesterday at its Tripoli branch with the Civil Registry Authority (CRA) led by the CRA’s head Mohamed Bettamer.

The HoR Road Map Committee was formed by the HoR last December following the failure by Libya to hold the planned 24 December 2021 elections. Its brief is to establish the causes of this failure, mitigate them and, with the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), prepare to hold elections on a new date.

One of the reasons cited by HNEC for the postponement of the elections was the alleged existence of a large number (in the hundreds of thousands) of forged National ID Numbers leading to forged voting cards.

At a questioning session before the HoR in Tobruk on Monday, CRA head Bettamer denied the existence of any evidence of such a large number of forgeries. The HoR has demanded an investigation into this allegation by the Attorney General.

Bettamer has demanded the release of the budget to implement the CRA’s planned ‘‘Intilaqa’’ project to cross check its paper copies with computer records to verify the country’s National ID Numbers.

To this end, during yesterday’s meeting, the HoR Road Map Committee reported that it heard a detailed briefing from the CRA Head on the “Intilaqa” project to improve the CRA’s database, and it was agreed that the CRA would provide the Committee with a written and detailed report on the project.

In turn, the Road Map Committee said that from the point of view of the national importance of the CRA’s Intilaqa project, it called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya and the Minister of Finance to complete all the financial procedures required to launch the project as soon as possible.