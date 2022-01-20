Turkey’s ambassador reviews with Libyan HoR Speaker opening consulate in Benghazi

The Turkish ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yilmaz, said he had discussed with the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh reopening Ankara’s consulate in Benghazi and resuming Turkish airlines’ flights to east Libya as well as the return of Turkish firms to resume their suspended projects.

Yilmaz told Anadolu Agency that he visited Qubbah town upon an invitation by HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh, adding that the visit was friendly and fruitful after the recent talks regarding relations with east Libya had led to positive signs, including the Turkish Foreign Minister’s last year’s statement about his intention to visit the eastern region.

He reiterated that Libya, to Turkey, is a one united, sovereign country, adding that Turkey deals with all of the Libyan people alike and is keen on developing relations with all parties.

“I’m planning to visit Benghazi soon. We believe in the importance of reconciliation in Libya as it prepares for elections and a constitutional framework via all state institutions. Turkey is ready to conduct all types of cooperation upon Libya’s request.” Yilmaz added.