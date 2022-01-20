US AFRICOM supports diplomatic efforts to hold Libya elections

United States (US) Africa Command (AFRICOM) spokeswoman has told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that AFRICOM is currently in support of the diplomatic efforts led by US ambassador Richard Norland, adding that the US supports full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces and fighters in accordance with the desire of the Libyan people.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper cited the spokeswoman as saying that AFRICOM believes that a political solution is the way forward in Libya, and that it supports the diplomatic efforts of the US State Department and ambassador to Libya, with the aim of ensuring holding presidential and parliamentary elections as an essential step toward a unified and stable national government.

A report by Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said that during the past two years, Libya was the point of focus by AFRICOM, which highlighted the danger of the Wagner Group’s presence on the southern bank of the Mediterranean, publishing information and photos that confirm that this Russian group brought in fighters and missile systems to Libya.

The report also indicated that AFRICOM’s interest in Libya seemed to have declined in the past months, likely because of the agreement for the withdrawal of mercenaries linked to Russia from the eastern region of the country, and linked to Turkey in the western region, despite the fact that the agreement has not been translated into action on the ground so far, with the exception of withdrawing 300 Chadian mercenaries from eastern Libya.

It also explained that the Russian Wagner Group had been the focus of AFRICOM in the past years, as the US repeatedly stressed that this mercenary group “isn’t a good omen” for the countries that hire it.

The US-sanctioned Wagner Group was involved in violations and actions that threatened peace and security as well as sovereignty and unity of the countries it worked inside. It is a force to destabilize Libya, Ukraine, Syria and the Republic of Central Africa.