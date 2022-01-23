Libyan Prime Minister participates in “Constitution First” seminar

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, has participated in a seminar titled “Constitution First” organized by Central Tripoli Municipality, in the presence of Head of High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, and Presidential Council’s Deputy Head, Andullah Al-Lafi, as well as a number of politicians and members of Constitution Drafting Assembly.

Dbeibah said in his speech at the event that all parties should support the “constitution entitlement” as a basis for elections, urging for avoiding pointless aims and saying that many parties had tried to prolong the crisis and devise laws to prevent certain individuals from running in elections.

“The current problem is that there’s no constitutional basis for elections. Libya needs a constitution and then the people will decide on electing their leadership away from new transitional phases that keep the crisis alive.” Dbeibah said, according to Hakometna media platform.

He said several parties tried to beat around the essence of the election hindrances and chose tracks that protracted the crisis, saying presidential and parliamentary elections should be held as per a consensual constitution, and adding that Libyans want fair elections that reflect their desires. He also blamed the delay of December 24 elections on the lack of a constitutional basis.