HoR to present a mechanism for selecting a new Libyan government and prime minister Tuesday

The Official Spokesperson for the House of Representatives (HoR) reported that the HoR decided during today’s session at its Tobruk headquarters that:

A mechanism for selecting the new Libyan Prime Minister and the required documents will be presented at tomorrow’s session.

After appointing the new Libyan government, the HoR will take the necessary measures to ensure the appointment of the heads of the independent sovereign bodies affiliated to the HoR, as well as their deputy heads.

Demanding that the Public Prosecutor promptly investigate alleged crimes committed, including forgery, abuse of authority, mediation (wasta), nepotism, and failure to protect public funds.

Anyone who intends to run for the post of prime minister must give up his candidacy for the presidential elections.

The session was presided over by HoR Speaker Ageela Saleh and reportedly attended by 122 members.

It will be recalled that the HoR considers the term of office of the current Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba Government of National Unity (GNU) to have ended on 24 December 2021. The HoR had withdrawn confidence from it last September considering it as a caretaker government.

This is in contrast to the interpretation of most of the international community and UNSMIL of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) mandate.

In a joint statement released by France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the U.S. on 24 December 2021 on the failure to hold Libyan elections on that date, the signatories said:

‘‘In line with the Paris declaration, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the United States recall their understanding that the transfer of power from the current interim executive authority (the Aldabaiba government) to the new executive authority shall take place following the announcement of the results of such early and prompt parliamentary and presidential elections. To avoid conflicts of interests and to promote a level playing field, candidates holding roles in public institutions should also continue vacating them until the announcement of the electoral results.’’