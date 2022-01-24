Libya, Egypt discuss regulating border movement

Libya and Egypt’s customs authorities have agreed to set up a mechanism for exchanging information and cooperation with respect to combating customs violations.

The Director-General of Libya’s Customs Authority, Brigadier General Suleiman Salem, discussed the issue with his Egyptian counterpart El Shahat Ghaturi a couple of days ago at a meeting in Cairo.

The two sides talked over the difficulties facing the intra-trade and agreed to facilitate the transit and entry procedures for foreign-origin goods bound for Libya through Egypt.

They also agreed on measures to facilitate the entry of Libyan ambulances to Egypt to preserve the safety and health of citizens.