Stephanie Williams: Election is going to be a one-size-fits-all solution

The UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said in a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh that a solution for the crisis of legitimacy in Libya is only possible through elections, adding that Libyans want an end to the transitional period.

Williams called on all parties to focus on election process, transitional justice and national reconciliation, urging all HoR members to attend Monday session and take up their responsibilities toward the Libyan people by setting a new clear date for elections.

“My meeting with Saleh came before the Monday session where the roadmap committee is expected to present its first report on the future of elections.” Williams added on Twitter.

Saleh’s media office said the meeting reviewed elections and resolving issues facing them in order to allow Libyans to practice their democratic rights.