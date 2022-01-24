UN advisor: Libya doesn’t need a new prolonged transitional period

Tuesday , 25 January 2022
24/01/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The UN advisor on Libya, said on Twitter that she had met late on Sunday with the Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, in Tripoli and discussed the obstacles facing the electoral process and the means to address them.

Williams added that she had stressed that Libya “does not need another prolonged transitional period and that all parties must place their focus on the electoral process.”

Williams also reiterated that any proposal going forward should take into consideration the aspirations of 2.5 million Libyan voters to hold an electoral event within the timeframe laid out by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s roadmap.

Williams also tweeted on the House of Representatives’ session in Tobruk, saying all focus is in there as the HoR meets to discuss the fate of national elections, originally scheduled for December 24.

