Wednesday , 26 January 2022
Home / Normal / Williams: Timeline of Libyan roadmap needs to be respected

Williams: Timeline of Libyan roadmap needs to be respected

25/01/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, noted the need to respect the timeline of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s Roadmap which runs until June of this year and is endorsed by the UN Security Council.

These remarks came Tuesday morning in Tripoli in a meeting with the Ambassador of Malta to Libya, Charles Saliba, as the two sides discussed the political situation in Libya and agreed on the need for the House of Representatives to put the elections firmly back on track through an inclusive path and clear timelines.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical Transition
House of RepresentativesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

HoR announces candidacy conditions for next prime minister

During yesterday’s House of Representatives’ (HoR) session in Tobruk, chaired by Speaker Ageela Saleh, 13 …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved