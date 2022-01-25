Williams: Timeline of Libyan roadmap needs to be respected

The UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, noted the need to respect the timeline of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s Roadmap which runs until June of this year and is endorsed by the UN Security Council.

These remarks came Tuesday morning in Tripoli in a meeting with the Ambassador of Malta to Libya, Charles Saliba, as the two sides discussed the political situation in Libya and agreed on the need for the House of Representatives to put the elections firmly back on track through an inclusive path and clear timelines.