UN Advisor discusses reintegration of armed factions into Libyan institutions

The UN Secretary General’s Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Twitter that she had met with the “410” Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Committee in Tripoli’s Abu Sitta Naval Base.

She added that she was briefed by the Committee’s Head Major General Mahmoud Ben Yezza on the work of the committee and its plans to reintegrate armed (formations/supporting forces), on an individual basis across the country in state institutions as well as in the private sector.

Williams reiterated that the DDR officials reassured her that Libya is able to accommodate all individuals under the DDR program but this requires stability and an end to foreign interference.

The UN Advisor added that they had also discussed ways in which the UN can support the DDR Committee’s work, including through sharing experiences of other countries.

The DDR Committee is under the command of the Libyan General Staff and is working on a mechanism to reintegrate the support forces of the Libyan Army, especially those form the period of Khalifa Haftar’s war on Tripoli, into state institutions.