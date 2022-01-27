High Council of State reaches “preliminary understanding” with Roadmap Committee

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) said it had reached preliminary understanding with the House of Representatives’ Roadmap Committee on the new roadmap, agreeing to continue consultations to come up with a final draft that is both consensual and comprehensive.

The heads of committees of at the HCS held two-day meetings in Tripoli with the Roadmap Committee members as part of joint coordination, discussing the latest developments on the constitutional, national reconciliation, security and implementation tracks ahead of holding elections.

The House of Representatives (HoR) formed the Roadmap Committee after the date of December 24, 2021 was not upheld as the day for elections. The committee is tasked with devising a new roadmap for the upcoming period, which the HoR said it would include naming a new government, but without the participation of the HCS.