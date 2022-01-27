Libya “blamed” for current unrest in Burkina Faso

Uganda’s president on Wednesday condemned the coup in Burkina Faso, saying recent coups in West Africa were triggered by unrest in Libya after the fall of Gaddafi’s government.

Addressing the nation to mark the country’s 36th Liberation Day at Kololo ground in the capital Kampala, Yoweri Museveni said: “West Africa’s problems started with the attack on Libya. After the government there collapsed, terrorist groups in Libya spread into Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and other countries.”

Blaming Libya’s for insecurity in Africa, he said such coups could not have taken place had there been unity among the leaders in Africa.

He said terrorists destabilized governments because the African leaders failed to build strong armies.

Museveni condemned power grabs in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso.

He said Uganda joined hands with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to fight the Allied Democratic Forces terrorists who have been killing people for over two decades.

Proposing a meeting of the West African leaders, he said if they work together, they can solve the issues of terrorism and coups in Africa.