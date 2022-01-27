Libya’s attorney general discusses legal cooperation with Italian counterpart

The Libyan Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour discussed in Rome with the Italian Attorney General at the Court of Appeals, Giovanni Salvi, boosting cooperation between Libyan and Italian public prosecution offices in the field of criminal justice.

Al-Sour said on Facebook that the meeting on Tuesday was in the presence of the Head of Italian national directorate for fighting organized crime and mafia, adding that they had discussed finding a mechanism to work on resolving issues of mutual concern, especially regarding illegal immigration, human trafficking and smuggling fuel as well as terrorism.

The meeting also saw discussions on the mechanisms needed to implement the MoU between the Libyan public prosecution and the Italian national directorate for fighting organized crime and mafia in a way to exchange information and documents regarding investigations.

The conversation included as well the issue of Libyans jailed in Italy, and sharing expertise with Italy via training programs for the members of Libyan public prosecution.