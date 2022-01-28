Saif al-Islam Gaddafi suggests new plan for Libyan elections

Seif al-Islam Gaddafi – son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi – has suggested a tentative initiative to jumpstart Libya’s stalled election process.

In the statement published on Tuesday, lawyer Khalid al-Zaidi said that Gaddafi proposed a delay of all processes relating to the presidential election, while going ahead with elections for Libya’s parliament, the House of Representatives.

In the statement, al- Zaidi said that “by postponing the presidential race without delaying parliamentary elections…. we can avoid further war and division, cutting off all justifications for further delays and transitions.”

The letter is not signed by Gaddafi himself, and does not feature any words directly from him.

After years out of the spotlight, Seif al-Islam Gaddafi emerged dramatically last November to announce his candidacy for presidential elections originally scheduled for 24 December.

This was despite claims that he was ineligible to stand as he had been sentenced to death in absentia.

Many political analysts believe however that Gaddafi’s influence over Libyan politics – and hopes for any future presidential bid – will remain severely limited.

Wolfram Lacher, author of “Libya’s Fragmentation”, said on Twitter: “Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s potential is vastly exaggerated. If he does not mobilise supporters, playing mystery man and issuing written statements will only go so far”.

However, Gaddafi has been garnering supporters from traditional strongholds of his father’s regime.