Dbeibah says HoR Speaker desperately trying to partition Libya once again

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, said the House of Representatives’ (HoR) Speaker Aqila Saleh is trying to bring back division and fragmentation to the country, adding that his government will continue its work until the holding of elections after “it had paved the way for all needed electoral process measures”.

Dbeibah told Al-Jazeera TV Monday evening that he had contacted all international parties and they had all assured him of their opposition to attempts to create a new transitional period by Saleh.

He said the conclusions of the political agreement define clearly the relationship between authorities and institutions, adding that he is working as per those conclusions, referring to over 2.5 million people who are waiting for a roadmap that supports holding elections.

Saleh said Monday that the HoR started to accept candidates’ paperwork for the position of the Prime Minister and the selection of the winning name to replace the current PM, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, will take place on February 08.