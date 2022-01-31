Parliament roadmap committee reaches consensus on elections

The MP and member of the roadmap committee, Abdul Salam Nassiya, has confirmed that they reached a consensus on a road map that would lead to the elections, calling on the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to shoulder their responsibilities.

“A roadmap has been agreed upon leading to presidential and parliamentary elections based on a permanent constitution for the country, within specific periods, and the two councils must bear the historical responsibility,” Nassiya said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The MP did not elaborate on the details of the agreement nor the timeline put forward for holding the elections. However, his statements indicate a trend towards a referendum on the constitution before holding elections.