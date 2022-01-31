Williams: Political actors have become obstructers when their interests are threatened

The Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, has criticized the political actors in Libya, describing them as “obstructers”.

“It is remarkable in Libya how quickly political actors, and those who have power on the ground, turn from being constructive agents to disruptors, when they feel that their personal interests or the interests of their expired institutions are under threat,” Williams tweeted.

“The discourse of resolving disputes in Libya has changed from the use of force to the use of political and peaceful means, and this is a positive matter and this approach must be maintained”, Williams added.