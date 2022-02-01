HCS deems Parliament’s approach to change government inapplicable

The High Council of State says that it rejects the House of Representatives (HoR) approach by pursuing on one track and ignoring the other paths that were initially agreed upon between the two chambers, deeming any unilateral measures unacceptable and inapplicable.

In a statement Tuesday, the HCS urged the HoR to cooperate to end the transitional phase and head directly to a constitutional referendum and elections.

It noted that the understandings reached by the two councils provide going to parliamentary and presidential per the required constitutional amendment and then choosing another executive authority.

The HCS issued its statements hours after the House of Representatives announced that it would dedicate next Monday’s session to hearing candidates for the post of prime minister before deciding who will be taking over on a session on Tuesday.