The House of Representatives (HoR) decided at its session yesterday to hold to account Members that violate its internal regulations by holding second jobs such as governmental positions, or with companies or institutions, or had stopped attending HoR sessions.

The move comes as reports emerge that some members were moonlighting by holding other paid positions, including positions provided by the current Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government. Members felt that some of their colleagues were now not independent in their roles by being in the pay of the government.

The move is seen as an attempt by the HoR, and specifically Speaker Ageela Saleh, to reduce the influence of the Aldabaiba government and ensure it loses any votes against it in the House. There are also unspecified reports by some members that colleagues are being bribed by Aldabaiba to influence their votes. The accusation has not been proven.