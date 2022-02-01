Libya PM: Gov’t will continue to function until elections

Wednesday , 2 February 2022
01/02/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said yesterday that the government will continue to carry out its duties until elections are held in June, amid a bid by parliament to replace him.

Dbeibeh’s remarks came in response to Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, who said the chamber would choose a new interim prime minister on 8 February.

Speaking to the Libya Al-Ahrar TV channel, Dbeibeh said that what Saleh is doing is a “desperate attempt to renew division.”

He said the government will continue to perform its duties until the completion of the elections and has fulfilled all its entitlements towards the elections without negligence.

Libya’s polls were scheduled to take place on 24 December 2021 but were postponed over disagreements among the country’s political rivals. No new date for the vote has been agreed so far.

