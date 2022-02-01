New prime ministerial candidates to make presentations to HoR next Monday – PM to be chosen on Tuesday

Libya’s prospective prime ministerial candidates are to make presentations to parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR) next Monday and the HoR will choose Libya’s next interim Prime Minister the following day, Tuesday (8 February).

This was the decision made by the HoR during its official session yesterday.

According to HoR Official Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg, the HoR’s Rapporteur’s Office will begin to receive the files of candidacy for the prime minister, and it will examine the files to ensure that they comply with the required conditions before receiving them.

The HoR’s Rapporteur’s Office will notify the Road Map Committee to consult with the High State Council to present the files to the HoR. Candidates will make their presentations next Monday 7 February and the following day (Tuesday, 8 February) the HoR will choose the new prime minister.