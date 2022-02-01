UN extends mission in Libya until April 30

The UN Security Council adopted Monday a British-drafted resolution to extend the UN support mission in Libya until April 30.

The decision, which was adopted unanimously, stipulated a technical extension of the mission’s mandate for only three months in response to Russia’s request.

It did not address the issue of restructuring the leadership of the UN mission because of differences between representatives of member states regarding the appointment of a new special envoy and the powers he has.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, had called on the Security Council for “unity and clarity” regarding the extension of the UN mandate in Libya.

A session scheduled to vote on a version that takes the mission to September 15 was called off after Russia submitted a counter-draft to the British text, calling for a short renewal of the UN Support Mission in Libya until April.

During the same session, several representatives of member states, including the ambassadors of the US, Russia, and France, urged Guterres to appoint without delay a special envoy to Libya to succeed the former Jan Kubis, who resigned last November.