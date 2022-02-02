Demonstrators in front of UNSMIL HQ demand end of all transitional stages

In a statement, a number of candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections, notables from Libyan regions and civil society activists have blamed the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for failing to fulfill the will of 2.8 million Libyan voters to exercise their democratic right to elect their representatives.

The demonstrators called on the international community to end all transitional bodies that obstruct the electoral process and prevent citizens from exercising their democratic rights.

The statement also accused the House of Representatives, the Presidential Council, the High Council of State, the Government of National Unity and the Dialogue Committee of obstructing the electoral process.

The signatories stressed their determination to remove all these bodies obstructing the elections, calling on the UNSMIL, the High National Elections Commission, the Supreme Judicial Council and the states sponsoring democracy to support Libyan in their self-determination.

They also called on the UNSMIL to stop the countries and organizations that seek to prevent Libyans from exercising their legitimate right to build a state of justice and equality, refusing new transitional stages and international interference in Libyan affairs.