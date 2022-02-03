Bashagha, Maiteeq and Omeish submitted their candidacy papers to head new government

MP Abdel-Moneim Al-Arfi has revealed that only three candidates for Prime Minister have submitted their candidacy papers to the House of Representatives (HoR) so far.

The candidates Fathi Bashagha, Marwan Omeish, and Ahmed Maiteeq, will attend the February 7 session to present their program, provided that the HoR vote the next day to choose the new Prime Minister, according to Al-Arfi.

In the same context, sources confirmed that a fourth candidate, Mohammed Al-Muntasir – a candidate for the presidential elections – had submitted his candidacy papers to the HoR.

For his part, MP Mohammed Al-Abani said that replacing the government has become a decision of the HoR since its session last week by opening the door for candidacy for Prime Minister for everyone who meets the conditions and wishes to apply for this position, considering that Bashagha, Maiteeq and Al-Muntasir are the most likely to head the new government.

A number of MPs announced earlier their rejection of the steps taken by the HoR’s presidency in changing the Prime Minister, considering that working on a referendum on the constitution and holding elections as soon as possible is more beneficial than changing the executive authority.

In the meantime, MP Mohammed Al-Raeed said that what the HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh is doing is detrimental to the stability of the country, and the achieved stability must be preserved until the elections.

Al-Raeed confirmed that Aqila Saleh did not present the proposal to change the government to the MPs in order to vote, indicating that the safest solution at the current stage is for the Government of National Unity to continue its work until elections are held as soon as possible.