EU to provide five rescue vessels to Libya

The European Union will deliver five new search and rescue vessels, including three ships and two boats, to the Libyan Coast Guard, during the first half of 2022.

The news was confirmed by Henrike Trautmann, Head of the Regional Programs Unit in the European Commission’s Directorate of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policies, as reported by the AP.

The European official said the EU’s continued support comes to enhance the capabilities of the Libyan Coast Guard, who rescued more than 31,000 migrants at sea.