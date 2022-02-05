Military forces in western Libya refuse changing the government

A group of military brigades in the western region of Libya has described the attempts to change the current government as futile, aimed at extending the legitimacy of the expired bodies and prolonging the crisis.

In a statement, the brigades refused to go on a “unilateral path”, demanding local and international parties to give priority to set a specific timetable for the completion of the three tracks, including the constitutional track, the national reconciliation track, and the unification track of the military institution.

“The defect in the completion of the electoral process is linked to the failure in these tracks”, the statement reads, criticizing the lack of a clear vision for the solution that was limited to changing the executive authority without paying attention to the cause of the problem.