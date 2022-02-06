Forum of Parties to the Electoral Process call for adhering to LPDF roadmap

The Forum of the Parties to the Electoral Process called on state institutions to adhere to the Political Dialogue Forum roadmap set for a preliminary stage that would lead to a comprehensive solution.

The Forum grouped presidential candidates, the High National Electoral Commission (HNCS), members of the Political Dialogue Forum, and candidates for parliamentary elections.

They called on the UN Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams and the UN mission to set another date for the elections not later than next March, stressing that the electoral commission must fulfill its obligations per the road map.

The Forum also called on the Supreme Judicial Council, the Political Dialogue Committee, the United Nations, and the HNEC to assume their responsibilities towards the will of the Libyan people.

They demanded to include an appendix to the road map that specifies periods, including a deadline for announcing its results and for the elected authorities to assume their duties, in addition to the general rules dealing with electoral legislation.

At the conclusion, the participants pledged to respect the steps of the electoral process and recognize its results to achieve stability in the country.